OCEANS AND SEAS

Is most of our world under water?

Yes it is true. About three quarters (70%) of the earth is covered by Oceans and Seas. Oceans hold 97% of the earth’s water supply. We have divided this huge body of water on the earth in five major oceans and about 85 seas, for our convenience. However they are all connected together. (Take a look at the map.)

The five oceans are:

1) Pacific ocean - The largest and the deepest of all. It covers almost 1/3 of the earth’s surface.

2) Atlantic ocean - The second largest ocean.

3) Indian ocean - The third largest ocean

4) Southern or Antarctic ocean – The ocean near the south pole, surrounding Antarctica.

5) Artic ocean – The ocean covering the north pole

The smaller areas of salt water often enclosed by land are called as seas. The South China sea, Caribbean sea, The sea of Japan, Mediterranean sea, Arabian sea are some of the larger seas. The oceans are huge. Immense. And they have a world of their own. We can say that there are two worlds existing on the earth. 1) A world on the land and 2) A world under water.

The world under water is much bigger than the world on the land, complete with plains, mountains, volcanoes, valleys and rivers. Yes there are great big rivers under the oceans. They are called as “ocean currents”. These currents are several miles wide and hundreds of feet deep. They flow continuously. In the northern hemisphere they flow clockwise and in the southern hemisphere they flow counter clockwise. The water in the oceans is kept in constant motion by the wind, sun and the tides.

Scientists believe that the life on earth originated in the sea. Some plants and animals in the sea migrated to the land and developed there. However oceans remain home to a huge, diverse web of life. Marine plants and animals come in all shapes, sizes and colors. They live in different environments within the oceans. There are millions of species of plants and animals living in the ocean. Several million have not been discovered yet.

The plants range from tiny microscopic plankton to huge Kelps, that are hundreds of feet tall. They form forests under the sea, like the forests on land. The animals also range from tiny microscopic zooplankton to huge Sharks and Whales. The Blue whale is the biggest animal in the whole entire world.

There is plenty to explore under the oceans and seas . They are full of wonders and surprises.

Questions:

1) Which is the largest ocean on earth?

2) Find 10 other seas and their locations from a world map.

3) List five of your favorite marine animals.

4) List at least ten countries bordering the Atlantic ocean.