|FLOWER EXPERIMENT
|
Plants need water to survive. They obtain the water from the soil. Plant roots absorb the water and minerals from the soil.
But how is this water transported from the roots underground, to the branches and leaves at the top of the tree?
Plants do this pretty much the same way; we suck our juice or soda with a straw.
They suck the water through long and thin tubes in their body.
With the help of the following experiment we can actually see how plants carry water through these tubes.
|What You Need:
|1) Fresh, white colored flowers
(Carnations, Daisies, and Chrysanthemums work best).
2) Four cups/glasses of water
3) Celery stalks with leaves
4) Scissors
5) Red, green, and blue food colors
|What You Do:
|1)Add different food colors to each of the three cups of water.
2) Place one flower in a cup of blue water.
3) With the help of a scissor, very carefully, cut and
4) Place each half of the split flower stem, in two different cups of water. That is red and green.
5) Leave the flowers undisturbed for a few hours.
|What You See....