Have fun with flowers that change colors. You can try other food colors too. And create a whole bouquet of colorful flowers.

1) Take the fourth cup of water and mix red food color in it. 2)Then take a stalk of celery with leaves at its tip. Trim the end of the piece and place it in the cup. You will see the water traveling up the stalk to the leaves which turn red. Cut a cross section of the celery and you can see straw like tubes in the stalk that carry the water to the leaves, as they will all appear red.

