|What happens when the Earth moves?
We know that our Earth has two different kinds of movements.
Rotation and Revolution
Rotation give us Day and Night and Revolution gives us Seasons. Let us take a look at both of these movements.
1) Rotation- The earth spins around itself like a top. It takes 24 hours for the earth to spin around itself. As the earth turns different parts of the earth face the Sun. This movement causes days and nights on Earth. The part that faces the Sun has Day, and the part that is away from the Sun has Night.
|Experiment- Try this fun activity by yourself. For this you will need an earth globe, or a ball if you do not have a globe, and a table lamp or a flash light. Pretend that the globe/ball is Earth and the table lamp or flashlight is the Sun. Make a room dark. Then light the table lamp or flashlight and hold the ball or globe in front of it. You will see that the side of the ball facing the source of light is lit up. On this side is the day. The other side is dark which means there is night. Now slowly spin the globe, pretending the Earth is spinning. You will be able to see how different parts of Earth have days and nights.
|2) Revolution- The Earth revolves around the Sun. It takes 365 days (1 year/12 months) for the Earth to complete one revolution around the Sun. However, the Earth is not moving in an upright position. It is slightly tilted on its axis. Due to this tilt the weather on Earth changes from season to season.
We have mainly four different seasons :
During Spring weather starts getting warmer.
Look at the figure below:
|The dotted line shown at the center of the Earth, is the imaginary line called the Equator. It divides the Earth into the Northern Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere. Note the tilt in the Earth’s axis. The figure shows that there are different seasons in the Northern and the Southern Hemisphere. You will see how the tilt of the Earth determines the different seasons that we have. The orange words show the seasons in the Northern Hemisphere and the black show the seasons in the Southern Hemisphere.
Try these out:
For e.g. Washington D.C. IN USA and Sydney in Australia