Experiment- Try this fun activity by yourself. For this you will need an earth globe, or a ball if you do not have a globe, and a table lamp or a flash light. Pretend that the globe/ball is Earth and the table lamp or flashlight is the Sun. Make a room dark. Then light the table lamp or flashlight and hold the ball or globe in front of it. You will see that the side of the ball facing the source of light is lit up. On this side is the day. The other side is dark which means there is night. Now slowly spin the globe, pretending the Earth is spinning. You will be able to see how different parts of Earth have days and nights.