It is hard to imagine our life without wheels and axles. If we look around us we can see them every where. Most complex machines have wheels in them to turn other parts.

Not only that, the bearing is also oiled (lubricated) to make it slippery. This reduces the friction even more and the wheel can turn faster.

Wheels and axles are used to carry loads around easily, for long distances with very less effort. When wagon wheels are mounted on axles, at the center of the wheel is a bearing which turns on the axle. The inside surface of the bearing is made smooth to make the turning of the wheel around the axle easy with very little friction.