You need:

A piece of white cardboard ( 10” x 10”),a pencil, a ruler, a ball of modeling clay, a short stick or another pencil.

Here is what you do:

1)Take a small ball of modeling clay. Push a stick or the blunt end of a pencil into it and stand it right in the middle of the cardboard.

2)On a sunny day in the morning, go outside and find a sunny spot. Make sure that you find a space where your experiment can stay undisturbed. Also make sure there are no tall trees or buildings nearby that will cast a shadow on your cardboard.

3)With the help of a ruler and pencil draw a line over the shadow of the pencil and label it 8 AM or 9 AM, depending on the time of the morning when you start the experiment.

4) Subsequently mark where the shadow of the pencil falls every hour. Be sure to label your mark every time. For ex- 10 AM, 11 AM, etc. Do this every hour through out the day, until you can see the shadow of the pencil. Label the remaining unmarked portion of the cardboard as night time.

5) Now you have your own Sundial. On the next sunny day take your sundial out and keep it on the exact same spot as before. See whether you are able to read time with the help of your sundial, and check how accurate it is.