|MAKE A SUNDIAL
|We know that sun rises on the east early morning, travels across the sky
during the day and sets in the evening on the west. By looking at the position
of the sun in the sky people have always been able to get an idea about the time
of the day. Using this same principle people in ancient civilizations built
these clocks that work with the sun. They are called as “
Sundials.”
Sundials can give a pretty accurate reading of time.
You can build a simple Sundial yourselves. This is what you need to do
|
You need:
A piece of white cardboard ( 10” x 10”),a pencil, a ruler, a ball of modeling clay, a short stick or another pencil.
|Here is what you do:
|1)Take a small ball of modeling clay. Push a stick or the blunt end of a pencil into it and stand it right in the middle of the cardboard.
|2)On a sunny day in the morning, go outside and find a sunny spot. Make sure that you find a space where your experiment can stay undisturbed. Also make sure there are no tall trees or buildings nearby that will cast a shadow on your cardboard.
|3)With the help of a ruler and pencil draw a line over the shadow of the pencil and label it 8 AM or 9 AM, depending on the time of the morning when you start the experiment.
|4) Subsequently mark where the shadow of the pencil falls every hour. Be sure to label your mark every time. For ex- 10 AM, 11 AM, etc. Do this every hour through out the day, until you can see the shadow of the pencil. Label the remaining unmarked portion of the cardboard as night time.
|5) Now you have your own Sundial. On the next sunny day take your sundial out and keep it on the exact same spot as before. See whether you are able to read time with the help of your sundial, and check how accurate it is.
|
Some more facts about Sundials:
The stick which is used in the sundials is called “gnomon”
The earliest Sundial found in Egypt is from 1500 BC. Later on mathematicians improved the Sundials with precise calculations.