  Penguins Ages 3-5
          Discover the fascinating world of these amazing birds
  All About Babies Ages 3-5
         What do babies learn?.
  Animal Families            Ages 3-6
         Learn about the Elephant and Wolf families
  Animal Homes Ages 3-6
        See how different animals build or live in different homes.
  Circle of Life Ages 4-6
         All living beings go through the circle of life.
  Antarctica Ages 5-8
          Some facts about our seventh continent
  Iceberg            Ages 5-8
          How are icebergs formed?
  Earth Supports Life            Ages 5-8
         Why is there life only on Earth?
  Movement of Earth Ages 6-8
     See how Earth's movement creates day and night and different seasons.
  Journey for Survival Ages 5-8
         Read about the amazing Monarch butterfly.
  The Red Planet   Ages 6-8
         Interesting facts about the fourth planet of our solar system.
  Eclipses Ages 6-8
         How and why do eclipses take place?
  Hibernation Ages 6-8
         Which animals sleep all winter? Why?
  Oceans Ages 6-8
         All about our oceans
  Carnivorous plants Ages 6-9
         Read about plants that eat living things!
  The Story of Archimedes Ages 6-9
        Read about Archimedes and his life.
  Simple Machines Ages 6-9
         All about various kinds of Simple Machines
 
EXPERIMENTS
 
  Submarines Ages 5-7
         Try this fun experiment with raisins to find out how submarines work.
  Ice Necklace Ages 3-10
         Make your own cool ice necklace.
  Leaf Rubbings Ages 5-8
         What can you learn from Leaf Rubbings?
  Sundial Ages 6-8
         Learn how to tell time with a simple sundial.
  IBeam Ages 7-8
        Where are IBeams used and why.
  Acids & Bases Ages 7-8
         Learn about acids and bases.
  Static Electricity Ages 5-8
         Learn about this electricity that does not travel.
  Air Pressure Ages 8-10
         How do we know that air has pressure?
  Coloring Plants Ages 8-10
         Dye plants with color

