|SCIENCE ARTICLES
|Penguins
|Ages 3-5
|Discover the fascinating world of these amazing birds
|All About Babies
|Ages 3-5
|What do babies learn?.
|Animal Families
|Ages 3-6
|Learn about the Elephant and Wolf families
|Animal Homes
|Ages 3-6
|See how different animals build or live in different homes.
|Circle of Life
|Ages 4-6
|All living beings go through the circle of life.
|Antarctica
|Ages 5-8
|Some facts about our seventh continent
|Iceberg
|Ages 5-8
|How are icebergs formed?
|Earth Supports Life
|Ages 5-8
|Why is there life only on Earth?
|Movement of Earth
|Ages 6-8
|See how Earth's movement creates day and night and different seasons.
|Journey for Survival
|Ages 5-8
|Read about the amazing Monarch butterfly.
|The Red Planet
|Ages 6-8
|Interesting facts about the fourth planet of our solar system.
|Eclipses
|Ages 6-8
|How and why do eclipses take place?
|Hibernation
|Ages 6-8
|Which animals sleep all winter? Why?
|Oceans
|Ages 6-8
|All about our oceans
|Carnivorous plants
|Ages 6-9
|Read about plants that eat living things!
|The Story of Archimedes
|Ages 6-9
|Read about Archimedes and his life.
|Simple Machines
|Ages 6-9
|All about various kinds of Simple Machines
|EXPERIMENTS
|Submarines
|Ages 5-7
|Try this fun experiment with raisins to find out how submarines work.
|Ice Necklace
|Ages 3-10
|Make your own cool ice necklace.
|Leaf Rubbings
|Ages 5-8
|What can you learn from Leaf Rubbings?
|Sundial
|Ages 6-8
|Learn how to tell time with a simple sundial.
|IBeam
|Ages 7-8
|Where are IBeams used and why.
|Acids & Bases
|Ages 7-8
|Learn about acids and bases.
|Static Electricity
|Ages 5-8
|Learn about this electricity that does not travel.
|Air Pressure
|Ages 8-10
|How do we know that air has pressure?
|Coloring Plants
|Ages 8-10
|Dye plants with color