SCIENCE ARTICLES

Penguins Ages 3-5

Discover the fascinating world of these amazing birds

All About Babies Ages 3- 5

What do babies learn?.

Animal Families Ages 3-6

Learn about the Elephant and Wolf families

Animal Homes Ages 3-6

See how different animals build or live in different homes.

Circle of Life Ages 4-6

All living beings go through the circle of life.

Antarctica Ages 5-8

Some facts about our seventh continent

Iceberg Ages 5-8

How are icebergs formed?

Earth Supports Life Ages 5-8

Why is there life only on Earth?

Movement of Earth Ages 6-8

See how Earth's movement creates day and night and different seasons.

Journey for Survival Ages 5-8

Read about the amazing Monarch butterfly.

The Red Planet Ages 6-8

Interesting facts about the fourth planet of our solar system.

Eclipses Ages 6-8

How and why do eclipses take place?

Hibernation Ages 6-8

Which animals sleep all winter? Why?

Oceans Ages 6-8

All about our oceans

Read about plants that eat living things!

The Story of Archimedes Ages 6-9

Read about Archimedes and his life.

Simple Machines Ages 6-9

All about various kinds of Simple Machines

EXPERIMENTS

Submarines Ages 5-7

Try this fun experiment with raisins to find out how submarines work.

Ice Necklace Ages 3-10

Make your own cool ice necklace.

Leaf Rubbings Ages 5-8

What can you learn from Leaf Rubbings?

Sundial Ages 6-8

Learn how to tell time with a simple sundial.

IBeam Ages 7-8

Where are IBeams used and why.

Learn about acids and bases.

Static Electricity Ages 5-8

Learn about this electricity that does not travel.

Air Pressure Ages 8-10

How do we know that air has pressure?

Coloring Plants Ages 8-10