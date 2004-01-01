|
Your online educational magazine for children in preschool, kindergarten and elementary school.
Every Month we have a new issue that contains read-along stories,interactive games,math puzzles and science experiments.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To sign up please send a blank email to :
register@springboardmagazine.com.
We will send you a link to our current issue as soon as we receive
your registration.
Thank you for
your interest in our newsletter.
We hope you will enjoy all the fun articles and games that will be
available to you from time to time. Also lookout for special promotions and discounts that we will be offering
exclusively to our members.
|