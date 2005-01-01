Your online educational magazine for children in preschool, kindergarten and elementary school. Every Month we have a new issue that contains read-along stories,interactive games,math puzzles and science experiments.

Here's what some of our subscribers have to say: "The math pages are really fun. We also liked the Science articles about the animals."

Kini (4) & Kevin (4) "The children have really enjoyed navigating through the various programs. This will be used during the year to keep the children up to date with their studies. I recommend it as a part of anyone's curriculum. It is interesting, challenging and fun."

Michelle Dayley (Parent)

Federal way, WA "My son Adam and I did several of the activities in the Springboard Magazine, and Adam (age 6) is eager to do more. Adam's favorite activity was "Counting by 3's." He said he liked that and the other math activities because it was fun to figure out the answers. I enjoyed working on the math activities with Adam because I got a better feel for what he already knew about addition and subtraction and could teach him new concepts with the aid of Spring Board. The magazine has a good variety of activities for young children-- things that are entertaining as well as educational--that cover many topics. Spring Board should interest kids who enjoy art, science, math, and language.

Alexandra Holland

Ashville, NC Springboard magazine has lots of new things for kids to learn about. It is a good site to visit often. I found good experiments and math problems for our daughter Surabhi. She enjoyed making new craft items and had fun with the art work too. Good work. Keep it up." Rupali Mundada

Olympia, WA "We liked your Math puzzles and coloring pages. It helps our kids to build their Math and hand and eye coordination skills." Cheng Lee

WA Privacy Policy & Terms of Use © 2004-2005 Springboard Magazine - All Rights Reserved Website Design By: SpringBoard Magazine